Watch the xx Cover Justin Timberlake’s “My Love” for BBC’s Live Lounge

All this time, lurking inside Justin Timberlake’s Timbaland-produced 2006 hit “My Love,” there was an xx song. Jamie xx, Romy Madley Croft, and Oliver Sim drew it out during their latest appearance for the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge; in place of the original’s T.I. verse, Sim substituted a few lines from another FutureSex/LoveSounds single, “LoveStoned.” The trio also played their own song “Dangerous,” from this January’s I See You. Watch the xx cover an iconic entry in the discography of the Foo Fighters’ new co-star below.