Watch the xx Perform “Dangerous” and “Say Something Loving” on Jimmy Kimmel Live

The xx stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live last night to perform two tracks from their January album I See You: “Dangerous” and “Say Something Loving.” They performed as a trio, with Jamie xx dominating the mix with a dense slew of samples. Earlier this month, Jamie released his own new mix of the band’s single “On Hold,” and the band also covered Justin Timberlake’s “My Love” at the BBC Live Lounge. Watch the Kimmel performance below.