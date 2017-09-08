Watch a New VR Documentary About the Making of The National’s Sleep Well Beast

The New York Times has released an interactive VR mini-documentary capturing the making of The National’s new album Sleep Well Beast, which is out today. Directed by Marshall Curry, the clip offers a 360-degree view of scenes of rehearsals and recording sessions during the band’s getaways at their self-built studio in upstate New York. It includes cameos by their very cute kids. There’s also footage of a show in Copenhagen which puts the viewer on-stage with the band. You can stream and navigate the 360-degree video at the Times’s site, or get the full experience using the Times’ VR app.