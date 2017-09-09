News \
Watch The National Perform New Sleep Well Beast Songs on CBS This Morning
The National took the stage on CBS This Morning today to perform a selection of songs from their new album Sleep Well Beast. Live from Jimi Hendrix famous Electric Lady Studios in New York, the band performed “Turtleneck,” “Day I Die,” “Nobody Else Will Be There,” and “The System Only Dreams in Total Darkness.” Watch a clip of the performance below and revisit our review of their excellent new album Sleep Well Beast.