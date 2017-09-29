Watch The National Cover Queen’s “I Want to Break Free”

The National has been touring worldwide in support of its latest release, the ornate Sleep Well Beast, with, interestingly enough, a slew of covers of 80’s rock and pop in tow. The National has taken on Talking Heads’ “Heaven” in London and New Order’s “Love Vigilantes” in Manchester, most likely a hometown shout-out to the hometown band. And at last night’s show at London’s Hammersmith Apollo, the band began their encore with an animated performance of Queen’s “I Want to Break Free.” Watch it in full below.