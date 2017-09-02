The Knife Are Auctioning Off Instruments From the Shaking The Habitual Tour for Charity

The day after releasing their live album live album Shaking the Habitual: Live at Terminal 5 (in the markets where a label dispute didn’t prevent it, at least), The Knife have announced an auction for the instruments used during the tour. Proceeds from the auction will go to the No One Is Illegal Network, a Swedish charity that, according to its website, “works to provide practical support to people who are forced to live undocumented after having had their applications for asylum refused.”

3…2…1 the auctions of three instruments used on our Shaking The Habitual are now on! Find out more: https://t.co/nqedHW7ixk pic.twitter.com/6rBCGMBB67 — The Knife News (@theknifenews) September 2, 2017

Bella Rune, who designed the instruments, issued a statement on the auction’s website:

“The Knife were jamming with acoustic instruments in the process of making the electronic album Shaking The Habitual, a new method for the group. I was interested by this blurred line between digital and corporeal and these thoughts reverberated through the whole production. These ”instruments” attempted to visualize some of the sounds on the album along with the dance group, negating expected conventions in electronic music, like one-man-one-laptop. This is what the sounds looked like to me. When making the set/costumes/instruments/show for the Tour we were interested in the upheaval of hierarchies and static roles in relation to the production and performing, of a stage show. We tried to shake up relationships such as Prop-instrument, Star-Background singer, Dancers-Scenography, Performers-audience seriousness-humour. We attempted to create a space where all the above shared the floor. During the tour, these instruments were modified to become more and more playable and ‘real’.”

The auction begins this afternoon and will end September 17th.