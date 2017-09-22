Watch the Killers Perform “The Man” on Colbert

The Killers released their highly-anticipated fifth studio album Wonderful Wonderful this morning, and it wouldn’t be the Killers without a glitzy kickoff. Last night, the Vegas rockers appeared on the Late Show With Stephen Colbert and performed their cocky new single “The Man.” Sporting a trim, multicolored embossed suit, frontman Brandon Flowers preened on the stage and announced, with no discretion and no apologies, that he was the man and the man had arrived: “I got skin in the game/ I got a household name/I got news for you baby, you’re looking at the man.” Megawatt male and female symbols took center stage, and Wonderful Wonderful’s pink conch album cover blinked in the background, making for a delightfully peppy and self-assured start to the Killer’s new chapter. Watch it below: