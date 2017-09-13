Watch The Killers Cover David Bowie’s “Fame” at the BBC Live Lounge

The Killers stopped by the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge today, where artists go to play through a couple of current hits and then run through a notable cover. The Killers opted to pay tribute to perhaps their most obvious forefather, the late David Bowie, with a partial cover of “Fame” running out of the band’s rendition of their own “The Man,” their recent single from their upcoming album Wonderful Wonderful. They also got in a version of “Mr. Brightside,” naturally. Watch the full session below.