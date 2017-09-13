Tegan and Sara Announce The Con X: Covers Artists, Including Hayley Williams, Ryan Adams, Shamir, Grimes, and More

Back in July, Tegan and Sara announced a 10th anniversary edition of their album The Con, composed entirely of cover versions recorded by friends and likeminded artists. Today, the Quin sisters released the full list of participating artists. They include Paramore’s Hayley Williams, Ryan Adams, CHVRCHES, Trashique (a.k.a. Grimes and her musical collaborator Hana), Bleachers (a.k.a. producer Jack Antonoff), Mykki Blanco, Sara Bareilles, Shamir, Shura, and more.

There’s also a handful of digital bonus tracks, featuring Cyndi Lauper’s version of “Back in Your Head,” as well as contributions from Bleached, writer and artist Vivek Shraya, and a demo version of a song called “Miami Still” by Tegan and Sara themselves. Proceeds from the album (and a portion of sales from Tegan and Sara’s upcoming U.S. tour) benefit the Tegan and Sara Foundation, which serves LGBTQ women and girls.

The Con X: Covers is out October 13. No music from the album has been released yet, but you can see the full list of artists below. Catch up on more notable upcoming albums with our fall album preview.

The Con X: Covers track list

1. Ruth B. – “I Was Married”

2. MUNA – “Relief Next to Me”

3. Shura – “The Con”

4. Mykki Blanco – “Knife Going In”

5. PVRIS – “Are You Ten Years Ago”

6. Ryan Adams – “Back in Your Head”

7. City and Colour – “Hop a Plane”

8. Kelly Lee Owens – “Soil, Soil”

9. Bleachers – “Burn Your Life Down”

10. Hayley Williams of Paramore – “Nineteen”

11. Sara Bareilles – “Floorplan”

12. Shamir – “Like O, Like H”

13. Trashique (GRIMES X HANA) – “Dark Come Soon”

14. CHVRCHES – “Call It Off”

Digital bonus tracks

15. Cyndi Lauper – “Back in Your Head” (Bonus track)

16. Bleached – “One Second” (Bonus track)

17. Vivek Shraya – “I Take All the Blame” (Bonus track)

18. Tegan and Sara – “Miami Still” (Bonus track demo)