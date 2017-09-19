Taylor Swift Hit With Copyright Lawsuit Over “Shake It Off”

Taylor Swift may have moved on to her Reputation era, but she’s facing a new copyright challenge over her 2014 hit “Shake It Off,” TMZ reports. Pro songwriters Sean “Sep” Hall and Nate Butler are suing Swift, arguing that “Shake It Off” borrows too heavily from “Playas Gon’ Play,” a 2001 song they wrote for the R&B trio 3LW.

3LW’s song features the chorus, “Playas they gon’ play, and haters they gonna hate / Ballers they gon’ ball, shot callers they gonna call.” It reached #81 on the Hot 100 chart in June 2001. “Shake It Off,” the lead single from Swift’s previous album 1989, was #1 three years ago.

Hall and Butler want 20 percent of Swift’s song, according to TMZ. The gossip site also got in touch with a representative for Swift, who said, “This is a ridiculous claim and nothing more than a money grab. The law is simple and clear. They do not have a case.”

Compare the two tracks below.