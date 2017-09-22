Taylor Swift’s “Look What You Made Me Do” Now Costs 69 Cents on iTunes

The race to the number-one spot on the singles chart next week is getting even more lurid, as Taylor Swift and co. have called in an old standby to push “Look What You Made Me Do” to the top: deep discounts. “Look What You Made Me Do” has been reduced in price to $0.69 on iTunes. That’s the power of the free market, baby! Supply and demand!

The battle for the crown, between the Cardi B smash “Bodak Yellow” (one of the best songs of the year) and the mess that is “Look What You Made Me Do,” has played out in a variety of viral campaigns (on behalf of the rapper) as well as more malevolent ways. Taylor released two behind-the-scenes videos this week, tagging on the video for the single, in an apparent attempt to goose the streaming numbers.

Taylor’s song retook the #1 spot on the iTunes chart Friday afternoon, pushing out Post Malone’s “Rockstar.” “Bodak Yellow” currently sits at #3. Discounting songs has become a common and effective way to push songs up the chart. In fact, “Bodak Yellow” is also currently priced at $0.69.