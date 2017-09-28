Talib Kweli- “Heads Up Eyes Open” ft. Rick Ross and Yummy Bingham

Talib Kweli has released a new track from his upcoming album Radio Silence. The inspirational soul-rap tune “Heads Up Eyes Open” also features the rap-boss mogul himself, Rick Ross, as well as songstress Yummy Bingham.

Kweli is known for his lyrical focus on social issues like police brutality and racial injustice, and he returns to these familiar themes in this new cut. The uplifting “Heads Up Eyes Open” touches on civil disobedience and media misinformation, while also reminding Kweli’s devotees to stay positive—and woke.

Radio Silence drops on November 17. Listen to “Heads Up Eyes Open” below: