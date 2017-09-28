Stream Wolf Parade’s Cry Cry Cry

It’s been seven years since Montreal indie icons Wolf Parade called it quits after the release of their third album, Expo 86. The group didn’t exactly stick to their planned hiatus, however. They recorded an eponymous EP last year, and the member’s various side projects and collaborations—Dan Boeckner joined Divine Fits; Spencer Krug became Moonface; Arlen Thompson produced Boeckner’s Handsome Furs albums; and Dante DeCaro morphed into Johnny and the Moon—suggested they might reunite.

And reunite, they have. This summer, the Canadian quartet released the surprise singles You’re Dreaming and Valley Boy and announced a tour in promotion of the new album. Cry Cry Cry officially drops on October 6 from Sub Pop, but until then, listen at NPR.