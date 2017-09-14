Stream METZ’s Strange Peace

Toronto rockers METZ are back with more skull-shaking, propulsive punk. Their third LP, Strange Peace, picks up where 2015’s II left off, serving up 11 tracks of pure, unadulterated noise-rock. The band’s summer single, “Drained Lake,” was par for the course: a study in driving drumbeats and screeching guitar riffs. But another single, “Cellophane,” slipped in catchy chorus chants, possibly signaling a turn toward the melodic for the Canadian power trio. But if you’re jonesing for the hell-raising jams you’ve come to expect from METZ, fear not. Tracks like “Mr. Plague” and “Common Trash” bring the thrashing chaos you know and love.

Strange Peace drops on September 22 from Sub Pop, but you can stream the full album at NPR now.