Stream Stone Temple Pilots’ New Super Deluxe Reissue of Core

Stone Temple Pilots at the Roxy Theater
CREDIT: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The super-deluxe, quadruple-disc reissue of Stone Temple Pilots’ breakthrough debut album, 1992’s Core, is out today. The package not only includes extra demos and live recordings, but also STP’s MTV Unplugged set. The full set, which you can purchase here, also includes a DVD, a vinyl record, and a photo book. The band has already shared unreleased demos of “Sex Type Thing” and the scrapped The-Crow-soundtrack song “Only Dying.” Listen to the full near-four-hour-long collection below.

Winston Cook-Wilson
