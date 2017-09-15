Hear New Songs by Flaming Lips, T.I., and More on SpongeBob SquarePants Musical Soundtrack

A musical adaptation of SpongeBob SquarePants begins previews on Broadway in November, and today, NPR has a stream of the soundtrack album by the cast. Rather than work with a single composer, the show’s producers commissioned songs from pop musicians like the Flaming Lips, Plain White T’s, T.I., Aerosmith, Lady Antebellum, and Alex Ebert (of Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeroes). The Lips’ song is called “Tomorrow Is,” and though its underdog-against-the-world narrative wouldn’t be out of place on Yoshimi Battles the Pink robots, the music itself sounds much more like a tune from a children’s musical than it does a psych-pop freakout like you’d hear on their albums. Hear it, along with the rest of the songs, at NPR.