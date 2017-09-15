Sia – “Rainbow”

Did you know there’s a My Little Pony movie coming out? Sia is in it—she voices a pop star pony with an unruly black-and-white mane. She also contributed an uplifting song called “Rainbow” to the soundtrack, and it’s out today as a single.

Here’s Sia as Songbird Serenade for the #MyLittlePony movie. Check out her #cutiemark! ❤️ 💛 💙 💜 – Team Sia pic.twitter.com/bVDavc2jvd — sia (@Sia) July 22, 2016

If you haven’t noticed by now, Sia loves soundtracks: She recorded “To Be Human” for Wonder Woman, “Angel By the Wings” for The Eagle Huntress, “Waving Goodbye” for The Neon Demon, and “Unforgettable” for Finding Dory.

My Little Pony: The Movie comes to theaters October 6. Its soundtrack also features pop bands DNCE and Lukas Graham, as well as a song by Wille Nelson’s son Lukas Nelson called “Neighsayer.” Listen to Sia’s “Rainbow” below.