Watch Shamir, Sad13, and Other Philly Musicians Cover the Cranberries’ “Linger”

Recently, a supergroup of Philly-based indie musicians–Shamir, Sad13 (aka Sadie Dupuis of Speedy Ortiz), The Dove & The Wolf, and Queen of Jeans–came together in the city’s Bok Building to record a one-off collaborative cover of the Cranberries’ classic hit “Linger.” According to Uproxx, the take documented in the video below marked the first time the musicians had all played together in one room, and their vocal harmonies and army of interlocking clean guitars have an appealingly shambolic quality. Watch the video via Out of Town Films.