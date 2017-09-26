Robert Plant Announces North American Tour, Releases “Bluebirds Over the Mountain” With Chrissie Hynde

Robert Plant is gearing up to release a new solo album, Carry Fire, on October 13. Today, the former Led Zeppelin singer has announced a North American tour supporting the album. It starts up in North Carolina next February. You can register to be part of Plant’s exclusive presale for tickets here.

Plant has also shared a new track from the new record, a cover of the 1950s rock’n’roll song “Bluebirds Over the Mountain,” which was first recorded by Ersel Hickey and later by the Beach Boys and Ritchie Valens. Plant’s cover features Chrissie Hynde, and is available now exclusively for those who preorder Carry Fire. Previously, Plant has shared “The May Queen” and “Bones of Saints” from the album.

Listen to a sample of “Bluebirds Over the Mountain” below (with a pre-order link for the album), and check out the tour dates below.

Here’s a bit of ‘Bluebirds Over the Mountain” w/@ChrissieHynde. Get it now when you pre-order the album #CarryFire https://t.co/xqeoIncsKm pic.twitter.com/bhoZSaiabD — Robert Plant (@RobertPlant) September 26, 2017



February 9 – Raleigh, NC @ Raleigh Memorial Auditorium

February 11 – Charlotte, NC @ Ovens Auditorium

February 12 – Norfolk, VA @ Chrysler Hall

February 14 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

February 16 – Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre

February 17 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

February 20 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

February 22 – Minneapolis, MN @ Orpheum Theatre

February 24 – Denver, CO @ Temple Hoyne Buell Theatre

February 26 – Phoenix, AZ @ Symphony Hall

February 28 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

March 2 – Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre