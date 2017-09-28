Rihanna Is Still Pleading With Donald Trump on Twitter to Send Relief to Puerto Rico

Rihanna has been taking to Twitter to ask Donald Trump to help out Puerto Rico. The U.S. territory’s infrastructure has been crippled by Hurricane Maria, and Trump has been mainly preoccupied with the NFL and the National Anthem.

While Rihanna didn’t deliver the scathing criticism as many others have, she tagged him on Twitter as she retweeted stories detailing Puerto Rico’s trauma. She also retweeted a New York Daily News cover and said, “Dear @realDonaldTrump I know you’ve probably already seen this, but I just wanted to make sure! Don’t let your people die like this.” See the tweets below.

Dear @realDonaldTrump I know you’ve probably already seen this, but I just wanted to make sure!

Don’t let your people die like this. pic.twitter.com/mDO848JAUx — Rihanna (@rihanna) September 28, 2017