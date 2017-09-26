Report: Young Dolph Shot, Injured in Hollywood

Rapper Young Dolph was hospitalized after being shot and injured in downtown Los Angeles today, according to TMZ. Dolph reportedly suffered multiple gunshot wounds outside of a Shoe Palace store at the Hollywood & Highland shopping center. His injuries are said to be non-life threatening.

LAPD CONFIRMS: Hollywood shooting victim-Rap Artist Young Dolph suffered multiple gunshot wounds. Taken to area hospital. @FOXLA — Stephanie Stanton (@Newzysteph) September 26, 2017

In February, Young Dolph’s armored SUV was reportedly hit with more than 100 gunshots in Charlotte, North Carolina. That time, the 35-year-old rapper escaped unscathed—a feat that inspired the title of his recent album Bulletproof, released in April. Memphis rapper Blac Youngsta and two others later turned themselves in after police issued warrants in connection with the SUV shooting. Blac Youngsta maintains his innocence, and he’s since released a Young Dolph diss track.

Dolph posted a photo of himself in Los Angeles earlier this afternoon, just three hours before reports of the latest shooting. See the picture below.