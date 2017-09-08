Radiohead Respond to Stage Collapse Case Decision: “We Are Appalled”

Radiohead have issued an official statement in response to the stay issued on the court case stemming from the collapse of the stage at a 2012 concert in Toronto, which killed Scott Johnson, the band’s drum tech at the time. On Tuesday, Judge Ann Nelson ruled that the case against Live Nation, the contracted stage company Optex Staging, and engineer Dominec Cugliari had “taken too long to complete,” and discontinued all further proceedings on the grounds that “timely justice is…important to our society at large.”

In their statement, Radiohead writes that the non-verdict “an insult to the memory of Scott Johnson, his parents and our crew” that offered “no consolation, closure, or assurance that this kind of accident will not happen again. Thom Yorke also individually responded to the Canadian court’s decision on Wednesday, along with Dan Snaith of Caribou, who was also slated to perform at the Toronto concert. Read the band’s full statement below.