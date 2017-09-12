Video: Radiohead – “Lift”

Radiohead’s OKNOTOK, the 20th anniversary reissue of OK Computer, came out in June, and featured a full disc of unreleased studio recording and remastered B-sides. “Lift” was one of the unreleased studio recordings, a live favorite of the band’s in the mid-’90s. The band has released a video for the song today, features Thom Yorke in the eponymous lift–or elevator, if you prefer–with a couple of plastic bags. A bunch of others, including an unruly gaggle of businessmen, show up as well. The band also released videos for “Man of War” and “I Promise,” the other studio tracks from the reissue, in July. Watch the “Lift” video below.