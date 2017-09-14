Radiohead and Hans Zimmer Are Collaborating on a New Version of “Bloom”

Radiohead have worked with legendary film and television composer Hans Zimmer on a new orchestrally-backed recording of The King of Limbs single “Bloom.” As the BBC reports, the new version of the song, entitled “(ocean) bloom” is slated to appear in Blue Planet II, a follow-up series to the beloved, David-Attenborough-narrated BBC nature show that premiered in 2001. The song will score a short “prequel” episode that will premiere before the rest of the series on September 27, and will feature new vocals from Thom Yorke.

Yorke revealed in a press statement that the 2011 song was actually closely linked with the series. “‘Bloom’ was inspired by the original Blue Planet series so it’s great to be able to come full circle with the song and reimagine it for this incredible landmark’s sequel,” Yorke said. “Hans is a prodigious composer who effortlessly straddles several musical genres so it was liberating for us all to work with such a talent and see how he wove the sound of the series and Bloom together.”

According to the BBC, you can look forward to Yorke’s eerie tenor and Zimmer’s orchestral swells soundtracking footage of a recently-discovered, never-before-filmed crab called the “Hoff crab,” named for David Hasselhoff because it has a hairy chest. Listen to the original version of “Bloom” below.