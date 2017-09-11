Puddle of Mudd’s Wes Scantlin Arrested for Allegedly Trying to Bring a BB Gun on an Airplane

Puddle of Mudd frontman Wes Scantlin has been arrested for allegedly attempting to bring a BB gun on a plane, TMZ reports. Scantlin was booked on Saturday at LAX Airport while boarding a flight to Texas, where his band was scheduled to perform that night. (They cancelled the show.) His bail was set at $850,000, which seems a little steep for not even a real gun, but I guess they treat it pretty seriously whenever you try to bring a weapon on a plane.

These days, Scantlin makes headlines for his erratic behavior more often than he does for his music. Last year, he got a visit from the bomb squad after rigging his car with fake explosives because he thought it would make carjackers less likely to steal it. Months before that, he was cuffed for vandalizing a house he’d previously lost in foreclosure.

The BB gun incident isn’t even his first plane-related alleged crime. In 2012, a Boston-to-L.A. flight he was riding had to make a surprise stop in Austin after he got into an altercation with a flight attendant who cut off his access to alcohol. He was charged with public intoxication in the incident.