Protomartyr – “Don’t Go to Anacita”

With just three days to go until the release of their new album Relatives in Descent, Protomartyr have returned with a third and final advance track. Musically, “Don’t Go to Anacita” falls somewhere between the pummeling post-punk of earlier single “My Children” and the melodic longing of album opener “A Private Understanding.” It sounds… sort of like Up the Bracket, if the Libertines were Americans and also deeply depressed.

Relatives in Descent is out this Friday, September 29 from Domino. Listen to “Don’t Go to Anacita” below.

Update (10:30 a.m.): According to the band, copies of Relatives in Descent are available for “pre-release stream” on the following bar jukeboxes: The Levee and Old Stanley’s in Brooklyn; Bumbo’s in Hamtramck, Michgian; and Bronx Bar in Detroit. Bring some quarters.