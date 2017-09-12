Watch Prophets of Rage Perform “Living on the 110″ on Fallon

Prophets of Rage–the rap-rock supergroup featuring Tom Morello and other members of Rage Against the Machine, Public Enemy’s Chuck D, and Cypress Hill’s B-Real–stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to perform their single “Living on the 110.” The song, one of the album’s three singles so far, premiered in July, and got a politically-charged, statistics-filled video last month. Prophets of Rage’s self-titled debut album releases on Friday. Watch the performance below.