Primus’s new album of reliably bizarre funk metal, The Desaturating Seven, arrives September 29. It’s based on Ul De Rico’s 1978 children’s book The Rainbow Goblins, and it’s their first album since 1995 to feature the full original lineup. The band has just released a second peek, “The Scheme,” which is hardly any less funky than first single “The Seven.” Listen below, and catch up on notable upcoming albums with our fall album preview.