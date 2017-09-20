Primavera Sound Condemns Police Raids in Catalonia Ahead of Independence Referendum

Ahead of a planned vote regarding the state of Catalonia’s secession from the Spanish government, Spanish national police detained at least 14 Catalonian officials in an attempt to halt the independence referendum planned for October 1. Despite thousands of Catalonians taking to the streets of Barcelona to protest the move, Spanish authorities said they were forced into action and that the vote is illegal.

Now, Primavera Sound, one of the world’s largest premier music festivals that takes place in Barcelona, has condemned the arrests and raids. The festival released a statement through its Twitter. The statement read: