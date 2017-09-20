News \
Primavera Sound Condemns Police Raids in Catalonia Ahead of Independence Referendum
Ahead of a planned vote regarding the state of Catalonia’s secession from the Spanish government, Spanish national police detained at least 14 Catalonian officials in an attempt to halt the independence referendum planned for October 1. Despite thousands of Catalonians taking to the streets of Barcelona to protest the move, Spanish authorities said they were forced into action and that the vote is illegal.
Now, Primavera Sound, one of the world’s largest premier music festivals that takes place in Barcelona, has condemned the arrests and raids. The festival released a statement through its Twitter. The statement read:
Primavera Sound cannot and does not want to keep quiet about the events that have taken place in Catalonia and especially what has taken place today in Barcelona,” the statement says. “We want to publicly manifest our support for all the institutions, bodies and people that in the last few hours have suffered a violation of their fundamental civil rights.
We at Primavera Sound condemn any action that prevents the free and full exercise of these democratic rights, and we urge all those who feel assaulted to take a serene, civic and peaceful stance in the face [of] this adversity. Today we stand united.