Watch Blood Orange’s Dev Hynes Interview Philip Glass

In a new NPR short, Blood Orange’s Dev Hynes interviewed Philip Glass about his career, particularly the process of getting started as a musician and losing money on his partially-self-funded production of Einstein on the Beach, his influential 1976 opera with Robert Wilson. Hynes spoke about his own upbringing and musical education, and Glass discussed making art during times of political strife. The composer also revealed that he liked Hamilton (“I can’t get a ticket,” Hynes jokes.)

In October of last year, Hynes, an avowed Glass devotee, covered the composer’s 1989 piano piece “Metamorphosis Three.” Watch their discussion below.