Peter Hook and New Order Reach “Full and Final Settlement” After a Decade of Bickering

Over the last ten years, Peter Hook and the reunited lineup of New Order (that does not include him) have had it out over the rights to the estates of both that band and Joy Division. Hook left New Order in 2007 and then sued the remaining members of the band for £2.3 million, claiming they could not legally use the name without him and that he was not given his due. New Order contested Hook’s own use of the brand in his continued live performance and merchandising as Peter Hook and the Light, and the whole affair was carried out in a public forum. Finally, New Order has announced an end to the legal squabble, in a statement posted to the band’s website today.

The statement reads:

“New Order announce that today, a full and final settlement has been reached in the long running disputes with their former bassist Peter Hook.” “The disputes were based upon Hook’s use of various New Order and Joy Division assets on merchandising and in the promotion of shows by his new band, and the amount of money he receives from the use of the name New Order by his former colleagues since 2011.” “The Joy Division and New Order names mean a great deal to so many of the fans, and the band felt it important to protect the legacy. With these issues now dealt with, Bernard, Stephen and Gillian can continue to do what they do best, make music and perform live.”