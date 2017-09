Perfume Genius has followed up this year’s great album No Shape with an “unofficial” new video for one of its standout songs, “Wreath.” The final product cuts together submissions from the “Wreath” dance video contest, including the winning video. One person danced on roller skates, another staged their performance amid cartons of coconut water, and quite a few appear to have been inspired by Mike Hadreas’s love of costumes and flowers. Watch below.