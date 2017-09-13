Watch Patti Smith Play “People Have the Power” With Her Kids and Questlove on Fallon

Patti Smith performed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last night. Backed up by longtime collaborator Tony Shanahan, her children Jackson and Jesse, and an ecstatic Questlove, she played “People Have the Power,” a song from 1988’s Dream of Life that she co-wrote with her late husband Fred “Sonic” Smith. As Fallon mentioned his opening monologue, Smith and her kids are performing in a concert in New York City’s Central Park on Thursday. Watch the performance below.