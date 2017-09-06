Oddisee – “Never Lived”

The Adult Swim Singles Program premiered Oddisee’s new track “Never Lived” for the series’ 18th entry. Oddisee, who’s prosing about life’s ebbs and flows over an odd rhythm, released his latest album The Iceberg earlier this year. He’s also getting ready to embark on his Beneath the Surface tour. Catch the tour dates and “Never Lived” below.



Beneath the Surface tour:

Sept. 7 – Raleigh, NC @ Raleigh City Plaza

Sept. 14 – Oakland, CA @ The New Parish *

Sept. 17 – Los Angeles CA @ The Echo @ w/ Good Compny, Olivier St. Louis, Sales, LVL UP

Sept. 23 – [email protected], IL @ Pygmalion Festival

Oct. 15 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Stockholm Jazz Festival 2017 *

Oct. 16 – Oslo, Norway @ John Dee | Rockefeller *

Oct. 22 – Malmö, Sweden @ Kulturbolaget *

Oct. 23 – København V, Denmark @ Lille Vega *

Oct. 27 – Madrid, Spain @ Sala Clamores *

Oct. 28 – Barcelona Spain @ Barcelona Jazz Festival 2017

Nov. 2 – Groningen, Netherlands @ Simplon *

Nov. 3 – Rotterdam, Netherlands @ REC. Festival 2017 *

Nov. 4 – Ghent, Belgium @ Balzaal, Vooruit *

Nov. 17 – Hamburg, Germany @ Überjazz Festival 2017 *

Nov. 18 – Munster, Germany @ Skaters Palace *

Nov. 19 – Heidelberg, Germany @ Pret A Ecouter 2017

* with Olivier St.Louis, GOOD COMPNY