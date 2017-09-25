News \

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds Announce New Album Who Built the Moon?

27th Annual Byron Bay Bluesfest 2016
CREDIT: Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds have announced their third album, Who Built The Moon? The album from the former Oasis guitarist and songwriter’s band is out November 24 on Sour Mash, and features guest appearances from fellow UK rock legends Johnny Marr and Paul Weller. Gallagher has posted a kaleidoscopic video trailer featuring a clip of new music and some lyrics from the album.

News of the album leaked before the formal announcement, prompting a response from Noel’s brother Liam, always eager to burn his former bandmate, on Twitter:

Watch the trailer for Who Built the Moon?, and see the album’s cover art and tracklist, below.

1. Fort Knox
2. Holy Mountain
3. Keep On Reaching
4. It’s A Beautiful World
5. She Taught Me How To Fly
6. Be Careful What You Wish For
7. Black & White Sunshine
8. Interlude (Wednesday Part 1)
9. If Love Is The Law
10. The Man Who Built The Moon
11. End Credits (Wednesday Part 2)

Noel-Gallaghers-High-Flying-Birds-3-1506344418
Winston Cook-Wilson
Tags: liam gallagher, noel gallagher, Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, oasis