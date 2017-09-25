Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds Announce New Album Who Built the Moon?

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds have announced their third album, Who Built The Moon? The album from the former Oasis guitarist and songwriter’s band is out November 24 on Sour Mash, and features guest appearances from fellow UK rock legends Johnny Marr and Paul Weller. Gallagher has posted a kaleidoscopic video trailer featuring a clip of new music and some lyrics from the album.

News of the album leaked before the formal announcement, prompting a response from Noel’s brother Liam, always eager to burn his former bandmate, on Twitter:

Psychedelic music by a beige drip is like a vegetarian trying to sell you a kebab as you were LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) September 24, 2017

It takes more than wheeling out your old mate uri geller and har mar superstar to make a so called out there record snoozer as you were LG — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) September 24, 2017

Watch the trailer for Who Built the Moon?, and see the album’s cover art and tracklist, below.

1. Fort Knox

2. Holy Mountain

3. Keep On Reaching

4. It’s A Beautiful World

5. She Taught Me How To Fly

6. Be Careful What You Wish For

7. Black & White Sunshine

8. Interlude (Wednesday Part 1)

9. If Love Is The Law

10. The Man Who Built The Moon

11. End Credits (Wednesday Part 2)