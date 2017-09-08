Nicolas Jaar Announces Fall 2017 Tour Dates

Nicolas Jaar has announced several new tour dates in support of his latest solo album, last year’s excellent, under-appreciated Sirens. He’s playing a few shows around the Mediterranean region before returning to North America, including a previously announced appearance at Miami’s III Points Festival. He’ll also visit Chicago, Brooklyn, Toronto, and Montreal. See all currently announced dates below.

Nicolas Jaar, fall 2017 tour dates

September 17 – Marrakech, Morocco @ Oasis Festival

September 21 — Tbilisi, Georgia @ Spacehall

September 23 – Athens, Greece @ Iera Odos

September 30 – Kiev, Ukraine @ Dovzhenko Film Studio

October 3 – Istanbul, Turkey @ Zorlu Center

October 6 – Dubai, UAE @ Groove on the Grass

October 10 – Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall

October 11 – Toronto, Ontario @ Massey Hall

October 12 – Montreal, Quebec @ L’Olympia

October 14-15 – Miami, FL @ III Points Festival

October 17 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

October 18 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

October 27-28 – Paris, France @ L’Olympia

November 1 – Lyon, France @ Le Transbordeur

November 3 – Turin, Italy @ Club to Club