News \
Nicolas Jaar Announces Fall 2017 Tour Dates
Nicolas Jaar has announced several new tour dates in support of his latest solo album, last year’s excellent, under-appreciated Sirens. He’s playing a few shows around the Mediterranean region before returning to North America, including a previously announced appearance at Miami’s III Points Festival. He’ll also visit Chicago, Brooklyn, Toronto, and Montreal. See all currently announced dates below.
Nicolas Jaar, fall 2017 tour dates
September 17 – Marrakech, Morocco @ Oasis Festival
September 21 — Tbilisi, Georgia @ Spacehall
September 23 – Athens, Greece @ Iera Odos
September 30 – Kiev, Ukraine @ Dovzhenko Film Studio
October 3 – Istanbul, Turkey @ Zorlu Center
October 6 – Dubai, UAE @ Groove on the Grass
October 10 – Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall
October 11 – Toronto, Ontario @ Massey Hall
October 12 – Montreal, Quebec @ L’Olympia
October 14-15 – Miami, FL @ III Points Festival
October 17 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
October 18 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
October 27-28 – Paris, France @ L’Olympia
November 1 – Lyon, France @ Le Transbordeur
November 3 – Turin, Italy @ Club to Club