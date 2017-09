Today Niall Horan, who you know from One Direction, announced his new album. In a tweet he said:

it's been a long time coming but I'm delighted to announce that my new album 'Flicker' is out on the 20th of October . I hope you enjoy it pic.twitter.com/7nT7wGue6V — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) September 14, 2017

The album is not called Fucker.

(H/T Tom.)