Watch Neil Young’s Acceptance Speech For The Canadian Songwriters Hall Of Fame

Neil Young was inducted into the Canadian Songwriters Hall Of Fame during a ceremony at Toronto’s Massey Hall last night. “I’m terribly proud to be Canadian,” Young told the crowd after being introduced by Randy Bachman. “I know I’ve travelled a lot … but I’ve always been a Canadian citizen. I’ve never been a citizen of anywhere else, even though I love the USA. By the way, my message is: They’re already great.” Bruce Cockburn, Stéphane Venne, and Beau Dommage were also inducted, and the ceremony featured tribute performances from Buffy Sainte-Marie, k.d. lang, and Randy Bachman. Watch Young’s acceptance speech below.

This article originally appeared on Stereogum.