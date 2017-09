Nardwuar the Human Serviette has been interviewing artists on Canada’s CiTR 101.9 radio station for 30 years, an achievement that calls for celebration. To ring in the occasion, former show guest Lil B and Nardwuar’s band the Evaporators performed at a gig in Vancouver on September 23. Lil B even managed to get the 49-year-old to do some crowdsurfing, albeit with a helmet on. Watch the festivities below.