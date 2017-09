U.K. R&B singer NAO released her strong full-length debut For All We Know last summer, and she’s back today with a funky new one-off single, “Nostalgia.” She’s not heralding a new era just yet, though—the song was created for a Vice mini-doc that’s actually a Ford commercial. In the video, NAO describes “Nostalgia” as “like an ’80s jam” with a “disco French house thing” and says she was inspired by a Bobby Brown song. Listen to “Nostalgia” below.