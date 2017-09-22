Video: Moses Sumney – “Lonely World”

Moses Sumney’s widely anticipated debut album AROMANTICISM, where the multi-instrumentalist explores “lovelessness as a sonic dreamscape” as he told NPR, dropped today.

Alongside the full release of the album comes the stark NSFW music video for “Lonely World,” an atmospheric, swelling track where Sumney croons achingly about loneliness, his chilling falsetto giving listeners a taste of the ache. The music video features actress Sasha Lane (American Honey.) Watch the video in full below.