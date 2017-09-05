Moses Sumney – “Indulge Me”

Singer and multi-instrumentalist Moses Sumney has released another song from his forthcoming debut full-length AROMANTICISM. “Indulge Me” is glassy and spare, the kind of song that’s likely to win over any remaining Bon Iver fans yet unaware of Sumney’s intimate, electronic-tinged style.

“Indulge Me” is the penultimate track on AROMANTICISM, which also features “Quarrel” and “Doomed.” The album is out September 22; catch up on more upcoming releases with our fall album preview.