News \
Morrissey Announces North American Fall Tour
As was hinted at back in July, Morrissey is indeed planning some fall tour dates in the United States. Given recent precedents, it’s hard to judge whether Moz will keep up his end of the bargain and actually do the shows, but the dates, which include two previously-scheduled Hollywood Bowl shows with Billy Idol, have been announced. This week, the former Smith also detailed his new album Low in High School, due out November 17, and premiered its first single, “Spent the Day in Bed.” See the new dates below.
10/31 Portland, OR – Schnitzer Concert Hall
11/2 Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre
11/4 San Francisco, CA – Masonic Auditorium
11/5 Paso Robles, CA – Vina Robles Amphitheatre
11/10, 11/11 Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl
11/16 Phoenix, AZ – Marquee
11/18 Salt Lake City, UT – Kingsbury Hall
11/20 Denver, CO – Paramount Theatre
11/22 St. Louis, MO – Peabody Opera House
11/25 Chicago, IL – Riviera Theater
11-28 Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit
11-30 Washington, DC – The Anthem
12/2 New York, NY – Theatre at Madison Square Garden
12/4 Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore
12/7 Boston, MA – Orpheum Theatre