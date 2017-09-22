Morrissey Announces North American Fall Tour

As was hinted at back in July, Morrissey is indeed planning some fall tour dates in the United States. Given recent precedents, it’s hard to judge whether Moz will keep up his end of the bargain and actually do the shows, but the dates, which include two previously-scheduled Hollywood Bowl shows with Billy Idol, have been announced. This week, the former Smith also detailed his new album Low in High School, due out November 17, and premiered its first single, “Spent the Day in Bed.” See the new dates below.

10/31 Portland, OR – Schnitzer Concert Hall

11/2 Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre

11/4 San Francisco, CA – Masonic Auditorium

11/5 Paso Robles, CA – Vina Robles Amphitheatre

11/10, 11/11 Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl

11/16 Phoenix, AZ – Marquee

11/18 Salt Lake City, UT – Kingsbury Hall

11/20 Denver, CO – Paramount Theatre

11/22 St. Louis, MO – Peabody Opera House

11/25 Chicago, IL – Riviera Theater

11-28 Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit

11-30 Washington, DC – The Anthem

12/2 New York, NY – Theatre at Madison Square Garden

12/4 Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore

12/7 Boston, MA – Orpheum Theatre