Morrissey Releases “Spent the Day in Bed,” Details New Album Low in High School

Morrissey has released the first single from his new album Low in High School, “Spent the Day in Bed.” The song, driven by a snappy electric piano riff and wah-wah synths, features Moz slyly encouraging his listeners to stay in “bed,” where your “dreams are perfectly legal,” and to “stop watch the news/Because the news contrives to frighten you.” There’s a bit about “be[ing] good to yourself” at the end, which involves Moz (ironically?) calling out for “no emasculation/no castration.”

The former Smiths leader has also posted the official cover art and track list for Low in High School, which is due out November 17. With titles like “Israel,” “The Girl from Tel-Aviv Who Wouldn’t Kneel,” “In Your Lap,” “When You Open Up Your Legs,” “I Bury the Living,” and “I Wish You Lonely,” the LP, produced by Joe Chiccarelli, looks like it’ll be a extremely Morrissey-in-2017 listen. Check out “Spent the Day in Bed,” the art, and the full track list below.

1. My Love, I’d Do Anything for You

2. I Wish You Lonely

3. Jacky’s Only Happy When She’s Up on the Stage

4. Home Is a Question Mark

5. Spent the Day in Bed

6. I Bury the Living

7. In Your Lap

8. The Girl from Tel-Aviv Who Wouldn’t Kneel

9. All the Young People Must Fall in Love

10. When You Open Up Your Legs

11. Who Will Protect Us From the Police?

12. Israel