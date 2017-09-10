Possible Cover Art for Morrissey’s New Album Low in High School Has Surfaced on Instagram

Back in August, Morrissey announced his 11th studio album as a solo artist, Low in High School. Though the record isn’t out until November 17, he’s known to be close friends with the artist Linder Sterling, who recently posted what appears to be the cover art for the forthcoming album on Instagram. According to fan site Morrissy-Solo.com, the kid photographed is Max Lopez, the son of Morrissey’s touring bassist Mando Lopez, who was allegedly present during the album’s recording in Italy.

The fan site also notes that HMV, the same UK music franchise that Morrissey has perviously accused trying to “freeze sales” of the Smiths’ The Queen Is Dead reissue, refuses to stock the album in the UK “on the grounds that the sleeve art is ‘offensive.'” Though the art here seems pretty far from objectionable enough to warrant that response, it wouldn’t be the first time Moz’s antics have gotten him into trouble with the music media establishment. See the rumored album art for yourself below.