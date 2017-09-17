Morrissey Has Joined Twitter

After possible cover art for his new album Low in High School surfaced on Instagram last week, it seems everyone’s favorite militant misanthrope Morrissey has decided to join Twitter. Earlier this month, someone registered a verified account with the handle @officialmoz, but the former Smiths frontman has yet to fire off any tweets or confirm that the account is for sure his. In 2014, a similar account was created, verified and later proven to be an elaborate hoax in anticipation of his album World Peace is None Of Your Business. “I do not know who has opened this recent Twitter account, but please be aware that it is bogus,” Morrissey shared with Rolling Stone in 2014. “That’s, of course, if you should remotely care.”

Earlier this year, the classic Smiths album The Queen is Dead saw a deluxe reissue, which included unreleased live versions of “Rubber Ring” and “What She Said”. The Smiths frontman has also been in recent hot water with U.K. entertainment retailer HMV regarding their alleged “refusal” to stock his new album based on its supposedly “offensive” artwork. Find the alleged “official Moz” on Twitter here.