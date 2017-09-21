Watch Miguel Perform “Sky Walker” and “Come Through and Chill” on Colbert

Miguel was the musical guest on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert last night. The performance, which featured Miguel singing and playing bass, marked the live debut of “Sky Walker,” a song he released this summer with Travis Scott (Scott did not show up during last night’s performed). As a digital-only feature, Miguel also played “Come Through and Chill,” another post-Wildheart song he released last summer.

In his introduction for the performance, Colbert noted that the songs Miguel was playing were from his “forthcoming” album War and Leisure. However, the record has not yet been officially announced by Miguel’s team. The Late Show’s YouTube descriptions also called War and Leisure Miguel’s “(rumored) upcoming album.”

In any case, watch Miguel run through the songs below.