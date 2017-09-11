Michael Nau – “Diamond Anyway” ft. Natalie Prass

Last week, Michael Nau of Cotton Jones and formerly of Page France released Some Twist, his second album as a solo artist. And as our friends at Stereogum point out, this week he will release an EP of outtakes from the sessions entitled The Load. The first thing we’re hearing from the EP is “Diamond Anyway,” a wispy lo-fi pop ballad with hints of solo-era John Lennon, both in Nau’s reedy voice and his curlicued melody. SPIN favorite Natalie Prass played keys and provides backing vocals in bleary harmony with Nau. Hear it below.