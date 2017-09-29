Stream Michael Jackson’s Scream Collection

Michael Jackson’s Scream, a halloween-themed collection of the King of Pop’s hits and deep cuts, is now available on streaming services. While Jackson’s prior posthumous releases consisted of unheard material, Scream’s only bit of new-ish music is “Blood on the Dance Floor X Dangerous,” a mash-up by producer the White Panda.

Fans can take part in an augmented reality experience when they buy the physical CD, which includes a poster that launches the experience. For now, listen to Scream below.