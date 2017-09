Mastodon’s new Cold Dark Place EP is available to stream and download today. It’s a collection of songs taken mostly from the sessions for the band 2014 LP Once More ‘Round the Sun. The metal unit previously premiered “Toe to Toes,” which was developed during sessions from this year’s Emperor of Sand. Cold Dark Place will also be available as a a limited-edition 10″ on October 27. Listen to all four songs below.